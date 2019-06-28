What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of June 30th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of June 30th.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“Hungry, Cold & Tired” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

JOANNA AND BILLY WORK TO SAVE THEIR CLIENT FROM HEADING TO JAIL – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) scramble to save their new client from jail, but things are thrown into disarray when a new witness comes forward. Meanwhile, Luna (Star Slade) is forced to make an agonizing choice. Michelle Latimer directed the episode that was written by Hayden Simpson (#205). The CW original airdate 6/30/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Carmen Electra” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

GUARDING COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CARMEN ELECTRA — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#508). Original airdate 8/13/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 7” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY ALL NIGHT LONG — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#608). Original airdate 8/6/2018.

MONDAY, JULY 1

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Vs. Inventors” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

AIR SAX — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Arkadia, Harry Keaton, Jandro and Derek Selinger. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#604). Original airdate 7/1/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Magnum 7” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

UPROARIOUS LAUGHTER — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#720). Original airdate 7/1/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Ross Matthews” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HE’S NOT AN INTERN ANYMORE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ROSS MATHEWS (“HOLLYWOOD TODAY LIVE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#506). Original airdate 6/4/2018.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

THE FLASH

“Legacy” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BARRY FACES OFF WITH REVERSE FLASH – Barry (Grant Gustin) faces off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh). Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lauren Certo and teleplay by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace (#522). Original airdate 5/14/2019.

THE 100

“The Gospel of Josephine” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

BELLAMY AND CLARKE BUTT HEADS – Jordan (Shannon Kook) investigates Sanctum. Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) discover the threats of the new planet firsthand. Lastly, Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) butt heads. Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Georgia Lee (#605). Original airdate 5/28/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Vs. Inventors” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-One” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

BALANCING ACT – When Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tells Jane (Gina Rodriguez) that the network wants her to write the script for their telenovela, at first she is excited, but begins to struggle balancing her time between that and her novel. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is furious with Jane after she makes a medical appointment that he doesn’t agree with behind his back. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) tries to be positive about their relationship when JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) lands a job interview out of state. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Joni Lefkowitz (#510). Original airdate 5/29/2019.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

IZOMBIE

“Death Moves Pretty Fast” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

BUELLER, BUELLER, BUELLER? — While investigating the death of independently wealthy, 19-year-old, Harris Miller, Liv (Rose McIver), on brain à la Ferris Bueller, attempts to cheer up Ravi (Rahul Kohli) who has been spiraling after learning some unfortunate news. Meanwhile, after a nasty fall at the crime scene, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is forced to continue his part of the investigation via FaceTime. Lastly, things are suddenly going from bad to worse for Blaine (David Anders). Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#505). Original airdate 5/30/2019.

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

“The Top 10 Greatest Animal Movies of All Time” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

HEART WARMING – Dean Cain hosts this special counting down the greatest animal movies of all time. Hollywood’s greatest four legged, furry and finned actors steal scenes and warm hearts everywhere in some of the most memorable moments in cinematic history. Hosted by Dean Cain, executive producers are David McKenzie and Jim Romanovich for Associated Television International. Original airdate 5/26/2019.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Human Voodoo Doll and a Séance” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) HDTV)

VOODOO MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Dan Sperry, Murray SawChuck, Chris Funk, Joel Meyers, George Iglesias, Billy Kidd and Greg Frewin (#604). Original airdate 6/21/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Putting Our Cards on the Table” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CHALLENGING YOUR BRAIN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon (#605). Original airdate 6/28/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“A Twist on the Classics” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

COMEDIANS, JUGGLERS AND SO MUCH MORE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include 34th and Phunk, Junru Wang, Blake Lewis, Ron Pearson, Lina Liu, and Janice Martin. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#104). Original airdate 6/21/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Fanciful Felines, Elegant Strength, and Tightrope Trampoline” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

AMAZING FEATS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include The Savitsky Cats, Omri & Paulina, Cubcakes, Elliott Yamin, Jackie Fabulous, and Ben Trainor. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#105). Original airdate 6/28/2019.