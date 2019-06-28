Truck slams into Virginia home with woman inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A truck spun out and struck a Caroline County, Virginia, home after colliding with another car Thursday afternoon, according to CBS 6.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 601.

"The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2001 Mercury sedan, driven by, Zinia Guzman, 46, of Bowling Green, Va., was traveling eastbound crossing Route 1 from Route 601 when a 2017 Ford F-150 truck traveling northbound on Route 1 struck Guzman in the northbound lanes," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The collision forced the truck to spin around onto its side and then sliding into a house."

All drivers were wearing seatbelts and suffered only minor injuries. A woman in the home also suffered minor injuries.

Guzman was charged with; fail to yield right of way, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.