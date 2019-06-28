× Squadron of the Month: VAW-126 Seahawks

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – An integral part of tactical naval air forces, the Seahawks were commissioned in Norfolk in April 1969.

Also known as VAW-126, the Seahawks are one of six ‘Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadrons.’ The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and E-2A Hawkeye aircraft provides sailors the ability to complete airborne missions supporting Joint Warfare Commanders.

Command and control are used in all their operations, such as air intercept control, strike control, surface search and coordination, search and rescue coordination, and airborne battlefield command and control.

The squadron has deployed several times in their lengthy history with the US Navy, most recently in 2016 they were awarded the Medical Blue ‘M’ Award for providing airborne Command & Control for the Air Forces’ 548th Fighter Training Squadron.