Police: Man drugged, sexually assaulted toddler; woman permitted it

TROY, Ill. – An Illinois man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl, and a woman is accused of leaving the girl with the man despite knowing what he did to her, according to WJXX.

The Madison County State’s Attorney said 40-year-old Matthew S. Miller is facing multiple charges of sexual assault and aggravated battery; Lacey Take, 31, is charged with permitting the sexual abuse of a child and child endangerment.

Charging documents said the girl was sexually assaulted once June 10 and again June 23. During the second assault, Miller reportedly drugged the toddler with cocaine and bit her foot, leg and hand, WJXX reported.

According to WJXX, Take’s charges stem from not seeking medical attention for the girl and then from allowing her to be with Miller again despite knowing he had assaulted her.

Miller’s bond was set at $1 million; Take’s bond is $500,000.