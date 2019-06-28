NRA legislative group to hold town hall meeting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Weeks after the mass shooting in Virginia Beach that took the lives of 12 people, the National Rifle Association’s Institute of Legislative Action will be holding a town hall meeting in the city on July 1.

According to the information page on the NRA-ILA’s website, the meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 1900 Pavilion Drive from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Meeting like this are happening across Virginia is a response to Gov. Northam’s hard stance on gun control — plus the Virginia Beach shooting on May 31 — which has led him to call a special session for the Virginia General Assembly.

#VIRGINIA: At last night’s town hall about Northam’s extreme gun control, @NRA members came out in droves. They overfilled the room and took part in a spirited discussion. To attend the town halls in Ashland-Richmond, VA Beach and Eastern shore, visit https://t.co/l3W5VRhyyH pic.twitter.com/WZJ16msHGc — NRA-ILA (@NRAILA) June 27, 2019

“Of course, as we know, none of the policies Gov. Northam is proposing would have prevented the tragic murders in Virginia Beach, but they will significantly impact the rights of Virginia’s law-abiding gun owners,” said the information page about the event. “Come out to learn more about what to expect in the special session, and how you can fight for your Second Amendment Rights.”

Northam in his special session is calling for legislators to address requiring universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons, child access prevention, requiring people to report lost or stolen firearms and regulate firearms, including the accessibility of them in government buildings.

“We must do more than give thoughts and prayers; we must give Virginians the action they deserve,” said Northam in a news conference five days after the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

There is also a meeting that will be in Accomack County on July 2 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more on the meeting and what you can expect to see there, click here.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting