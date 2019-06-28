Norfolk Public Libraries offer free meals for kids through the summer

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Public Library is partnering with Norfolk Public Schools’ Department of School Nutrition to make sure local children can get nutritious meals for free throughout the summer.

For the fourth year in a row, the Summer Meals Program will be open to all children 18 and younger with no enrollment necessary. Last summer, the Library served a total of 556 breakfasts and 5,710 lunches to kids.

“Norfolk Public Library believes in taking care of our children to help them become lifelong learners,” said Norfolk’s Director of Public Libraries Sonal Rastogi. “We believe that healthy children equal lifelong learning, and to achieve this goal, we have partnered with NPS to ensure that children are getting the nutrition they need during the summer months.”

Here are the sites offering meals this summer: