Newport News Police searching for driver after man seriously injured in hit-and-run

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured Friday afternoon.

Around 3:28 p.m., police responded to the area of Colleen Drive and Laramie Court in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash/hit-and-run. Officers arrived to find the victim, a 56-year-old Poquoson man, suffering from injuries related to the crash.

It was reported that the victim was hit by a beige/tan/gold vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus station wagon, with a partial registration of “UK8” (unknown state). The vehicle then fled the scene.

The driver was described to be a Hispanic or white male with a “dark tan” who had short hair and a mustache. Police say at the minimum, the vehicle should have front-end damage.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries could possibly be life-threatening.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, you are asked to call police.

