New foal born at Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg Coach and Livestock’s Rare Breeds program is welcoming a new foal!

Meet Fearnought a.k.a. Monty, a male Cleveland Bay foal born about a week ago to Isabella, according to Colonial Williamsburg.

Monty is said to be full of energy and all around happy.

Isabella and Monty will be at pasture in the Historic Area of Colonial Williamsburg.

The new additions, including the foal, is the culmination of two years’ effort for the Coach and Livestock team and its supporters.