Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Even hotter Saturday, but we’re tracking relief

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A pop up shower early, otherwise it’ll be a muggy and warm night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

As if it couldn’t get hotter… it does. Heat and humidity continue to build Saturday with highs reaching the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values in the 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and an isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon to early evening. .

The heat continues for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. Our chance for showers/storms will increase slightly by Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves in.

Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front on Monday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The cool down won’t last long. Highs will warm back to the 90s starting Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 28th

1986 F0 Tornadoes: Gates Co, Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

