Local music spotlight with Tumbao Salsero on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Three members from southeast Virginia's only full Latin America Orchestra, Tumbao'Salsero join us to perform in the COast Live studio.

They perform exciting Latin rhythms such as Salsa, Jazz, Bomba and much more. (www.facebook.com/TumbaoSalsero/)

Catch the full band on live July 11th at Towne Place in Greenbrier as part of the Towne Place Concert Series. The summer concert series will feature a different band every Thursday from June 13th - August 29th.

Towne Place Concert Series
towneplacegreenbrier.com

