Hampton Police looking for additional homicide suspect in May shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for an additional homicide suspect involving a May 12 shooting that left one man dead on Nickerson Boulevard in Hampton.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Cyndekah Zyeir Evans-Wilson, also known as “Bobby,” who has warrants out for one count of Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.

Hampton Police believes Evans-Wilson is armed and dangerous.

According to police on the night of the shooting, Public Safety Communications in Hampton received a call around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a fight in progress. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Cedric Bryant Carter in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by first responders.

In late May, Kaleb Nicol was arrested in Virginia Beach in connection with the incident.

If you or anyone you know has information on his whereabouts or information that will help police, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757—727—6111 or the Crime Line at 1—888-LOCK-U-UP.

