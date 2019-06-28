× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity continue to build… Highs will return to the low 90s today with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower or storm possible this afternoon to early evening.

Highs will reach the mid 90s on Saturday with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with an isolated shower/storm possible.

The heat continues for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. Our chance for showers/storms will increase slightly by Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves in.

Cooler and less humid air will move in on Monday, behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. The cool down won’t last long. Highs will warm back to the 90s starting Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 28th

1986 F0 Tornadoes: Gates Co, Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.