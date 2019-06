DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – 7 Cities Gaming league, the first eSports league in Virginia, is sending Virginia’s first pro eSports team to the high-profile Community Effort Orlando (CEO) Gaming Fighting Game Championships and gaming convention this weekend in Daytona Beach.

CEO 2019 is being held at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center June 28th – June 30th and will feature players and fighting game fans from more than 45 states and 30 countries. 7 Cities’ youngest competitor is just 11 years-old.