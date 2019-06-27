Virginia Beach SPCA selling ‘VB Strong’ shirts to support shooting victims’ families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One local animal shelter is showing solidarity for the community in the wake of a tragedy.

The Virginia Beach SPCA now has “VB Strong” t-shirts and tank tops available for purchase at both the VBSPCA Pet Supplies & Adoption Center and their main shelter.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund to support the victims of the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and their families. The other half will help support the shelter’s life-saving mission.