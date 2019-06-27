Virginia Beach holds memorial service for victims of mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A memorial service Thursday will allow staff of the City of Virginia Beach to honor the 12 people who were killed and the four who were injured during the May 31 mass shooting.

“I have asked all departments to do what we can to make sure everyone who wants to attend the service be allowed to do so,” said City Manager Dave Hansen. “Each department has assessed its operations and is making adjustments. We just ask the public to be patient during the time when some offices are closed and some services are temporarily unavailable during this period.”

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

A variety of city entities will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow Virginia Beach city staff to attend the memorial service.

The memorial service is being held at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

Each attendee was allowed to bring only one personal item, such as a purse or a backpack, into the venue; all are subject to a search.

Tidewater Pipes and Drums begin the Memorial Service here at VB Amphitheater. @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/oSdSyPBKCl — Chelsea Donovan (@ChelseaDReports) June 27, 2019

While the service will focus on the victims and their families, friends and colleagues, the city is inviting members of the public who would like to join in paying respects to attend or view the service online here.

