HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Grammy award-winning country music star Trisha Yearwood and global leader in interactive entertainment Zynga, Inc. are getting together to address a problem facing both industries - gender equality. Visit www.zynga.com/games/FarmVille for more information.
Trisha Yearwood’s initiative to address gender inequality on Coast Live
-
Fighting hunger over the summer months with the YMCA on Coast Live
-
Coast Guard, U.S. Army rescues 2 people from submerged vessel in Chesapeake Bay
-
Hate crimes in Virginia jump almost by half
-
NCAA men’s college basketball moves 3-point line back more than 16 inches
-
Food presentation tips and National Rosé Day celebrations on Coast Live
-
-
Local Music Spotlight with Dustin Furlow on Coast Live
-
Four ways brides can minimize anxiety when wedding planning on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine has great Father’s Day gift ideas on Coast Live
-
Music news and more from Cash at 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live
-
The nation’s only all black, all-male college will begin admitting transgender students in 2020
-
-
Local music spotlight with Nicole Tester and Madison Warner on Coast Live
-
The Travel Mom visits Williamsburg on Coast Live
-
Music Spotlight with Michael Lille on Coast Live