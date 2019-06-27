Watch: Memorial service for victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Trisha Yearwood’s initiative to address gender inequality on Coast Live

Posted 3:24 pm, June 27, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -  Grammy award-winning country music star Trisha Yearwood and global leader in interactive entertainment Zynga, Inc. are getting together to address a problem facing both industries - gender equality.  Visit www.zynga.com/games/FarmVille  for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.