Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity build to end the week… Highs will warm to low 90s today, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Humidity will increase today, pushing afternoon heat index values to the mid 90s. Like yesterday, we will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day with slim rain chances.

Highs will return to the low 90s on Friday with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with an isolated shower or storm possible.

It will feel like the triple digits on Saturday! Highs will reach the mid 90s with a heat index near 100. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with low rain chances. Highs will drop to the low 90s Sunday with a heat index in the upper 90s. Our chance for showers/storms will increase slightly by Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves in. Cooler and less humid air will move in on Monday, behind the cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 27th

1951 F1 Tornado: Newport News

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

