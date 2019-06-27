× Skimming device scheme linked to gang ties and victims in 8 states leads to arrests

Cape Charles, Va. – Dozens of people had their identity stolen while filling their cars up with gas, according to court records.

It’s a massive scheme that stretched over several states and has gang ties, according to federal authorities.

Eastern Shore residents that News 3 spoke to said they were upset to hear that the Northampton Sheriff’s Officials and the FBI found skimming devices on two gas pumps that a gas station on Lankford Highway in Cape Charles, according to court records.

Records indicate there were other gas stations affected as well.

“It’s not right it’s not fair,”” said SOT: James Bell, a Eastern Shore Resident.

The devices are used to steal a person’s bank account information.

Unsealed documents reveal that multiple victims reported that their identity was stolen in April of 2018 and cash was taken from their accounts.

They also reported bank cards being made in their names.

The investigation revealed losses exceeding 50,000 dollars and it identified multiple suspects of an organized gang allegedly being responsible, according to the documents.

Court documents state there were dozens of victims from 8 different states including Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, North Carolina and Pennsylvania and 13 victims were from our region.

Records state that the suspects created fake credit cards using the information stolen from the bank card information. It states they would obtain cash using multiple methods including utilizing ATMs with a cloned bank card to request money, loading prepaid Visa and Mastercards with funds available on a cloned bank card, and purchase items in a store, then request cash back after a purchases.

It states they were seen on surveillance video at various Harris Teeters in Virginia and North Carolina. Self-proclaimed boxer Lester Smith who is also known as Lester the Eastern Shore Express said he grew up on the Eastern Shore and angry that people were taking advantage of those in his community.

“People are out here trying to get you. You got to be careful,” said Smith. “You got too many hard-working citizens here on the Eastern Shore. People are very hard-working. Money is hard to get. Take it from me, the Eastern Shore Express. Get a job and go to work… if you need money don’t try to steal nobody else’s money.”

He said he always goes inside to pay for gas because he doesn’t trust the machines near the pump at gas stations.

Cape Vape is a vaping business right next to the gas station and News 3 spoke with the owner, Debbie Markwith who was stunned to hear the accusations.

“It’s stealing. It is straight up stealing and it’s not right. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to those of us who work hard every day,” said Markwith.

Florida resident Pedro Duran and three others are facing conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.

Duran’s lawyer says he is out on bond, has another court hearing coming up in the next few weeks and had no comment about the accusations.