Richmond Catholic Diocese adds 6 clergy members to sexual abuse list

RICHMOND, Va. – Six names have been added by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond to a list of clergy who have credible and substantiated accusations of sexual abuse of a minor against them.

The six names added by the Diocese are Stanley F. Banaszek, Anthony M. Canu, Patrick J. Cassidy, Leonardo G. Mantei, Thomas D. Sykes and Vincent The Quang Nguyen. The only one not known to be dead already is Vincent The Quang Nguyen.

The list, which was first released by the Diocese in February, contains names of priests and their status in the Church. Some have passed away and others are listed as removed, laicized, convicted or suspended if their status is known.

“Back in February, when we published a list of clergy against whom there are credible and substantiated claims of child sexual abuse, we acknowledged the list would be updated,” said the Barry C. Knestout, bishop of Richmond. “As we continue to engage with survivors of abuse and learn more about the history of our diocese, we continue our commitment to transparency. It is my sincere hope that the additions of these individuals will help provide healing for anyone who suffered at their hands.”

The announcement by Bishop Knestout was part of an additional announcement that Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School in Virginia Beach would be renamed Catholic High School. Bishop Walter Sullivan is not on the list mentioned in this story.

Covering some 36,000 square miles, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond goes from coastal Virginia to West Virginia and Kentucky and down to Tennessee and North Carolina, and extends to Northern Virginia, according to its website.

As of 2019, the Diocese covers more than 220,000 active Catholic churches in its 149 parishes; 202 work within the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

The Diocese of Richmond urges individuals who have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious, lay employee or volunteer of the diocese to report abuse directly to law enforcement, including Child Protective Services (CPS) at 1-800-552- 7096, and by calling the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064.

Individuals are also encouraged to contact the 24-hour confidential Victim Assistance Reporting (VAC) number at 1-877-887-9603 or email vac@richmonddiocese.org to report sexual abuse.

