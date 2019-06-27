Pro golfer Marc Leishman and family host Leishman Lager launch party in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Like a perfectly struck tee shot on the 18th hole, Leishman Lager just took off.

Back in 2016, News 3 first introduced you to the beer brewed in collaboration with PGA TOUR professional Marc Leishman, the 23rd ranked golfer in the world, and Virginia Beach’s Back Bay Brewing Company. The first two batches of Leishman Lager were released for Marc and his wife Audrey’s Begin Again Celebrity Classic in 2016.

The beer is now being sold in grocery stores and local restaurants, bars and 19th holes in the area. Thursday night, Back Bay Brewing Co. and the Leishman family are hosting a Leishman Lager Launch Party at Bay Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Company.

A percentage of sales of Leishman Lager go towards the Begin Again Foundation – the charity Marc and his wife Audrey, Virginia Beach residents, launched after she nearly lost her life in 2015.

“We decided that we wanted to help families that are going through a similar thing,” Leishman said. “She had Toxic Shock Syndrome, Sepsis and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). We’re in a position to help other people, so we really want to do that and try to make a difference.”

The Begin Again Foundation works to bring life’s most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises through partnerships with local, regional and international organizations. The Leishmans have teamed up with Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters’ (CHKD) Social Work Department to help patient families with uninsured expenses. From paying electricity bills to supplying toll passes, the foundation works to bridge the gap between medical treatment and a child’s full recovery. In less than three years, the Begin Again Foundation has served more than 2,000 CHKD patient families.