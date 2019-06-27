Portsmouth Humane Society looking for weekend foster homes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – It’s hard to ignore the steady barking inside Portsmouth’s Humane Society.

“I think a lot of them come in due to high energy, so a lot of them just need some type of outlet,” said Emily Friedland, the shelter’s marketing and development coordinator.

An outlet such as running around outside.

When News 3 met with Friedland, she took a dog named Boo out to play.

“She hasn’t had a lot of socialization because she was in a seized case,” Friedland said.

But this weekend you can help Boo, and about a dozen other dogs, get socialized. The shelter is looking to give them a weekend getaway.

“We do it as a way to get our dogs out of the shelters. A lot of times it ends in adoptions. If it doesn’t end in adoption, it’s a good way for us to see how the dogs will be an a home environment,” Friedland said.

Staff told News 3 Reporter Brian Hill that some of the dogs have been at the shelter for several months, including one since last August. They say unfortunately, man’s best friend has just not found the perfect match.

“They act differently in the shelter than how they act in a home. So it’s kind of good for them to get away, get some socialization, and nap in the quiet and peace of someone else’s home,” Friedland said.

This weekend is also a good chance to figure out if a dog is for you.

“If you’ve been eyeing a dog and you’re not sure how that dog would work, you can foster it this weekend, and if it works out, you can adopt it,” Friedland said.

The temporary fostering will be from this Friday to Sunday.

Click here if you would like to help.