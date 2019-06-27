Nudists rank Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Outer Banks as most ideal places for nude beaches

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Skinny-dipping has been widely accepted as a wholesome activity for centuries, and local beaches were identified as some of the most ideal places where naturists would like to go au naturel.

The American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) and the American Association for Nude Travel Florida Region informally polled its members to find out where they would like to see more officially-designated nude beaches.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks were some of the most popular places named in the survey.

Here’s the full list of AANR member picks:

American River, Sacramento

Assateague Island State Park, Md.

Chesapeake Bay, Dela.

Colorado River: Lake Powell, Lake Mead and Lake Havasu

Coney Island, N.Y.

Fort Bragg/Mendocino, Calif.

Galveston/Rockport/Baytown, Texas

Lake Erie, Ohio

Lake Michigan

Lake Superior, Minn.

Marathon/Key West, Fla.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va.

North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii

Orange County, Calif.

Outer Banks, N.C.

Panama City, Fla.

