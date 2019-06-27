× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Uncomfortable and hot Friday, even hotter Saturday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Another mild night on tap. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s.

Heat and humidity build through the end of the week and into the weekend… Highs will warm to low 90s Friday, with heat index values in the mid and upper 90s. Instability will be a little higher so an isolated shower or storm will be possible (20%). Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The hottest day in our forecast is Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with a heat index near 100. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with low rain chances.

Highs will drop to the low 90s Sunday with a heat index in the upper 90s. Our chance for showers/storms will increase slightly by Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves in. Cooler and less humid air will move in on Monday, behind the cold front. Highs Monday will only be in the mid 80s which will be a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

The break from the heat will not last long as temperatures will return to the 90s by Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 27th

1951 F1 Tornado: Newport News

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

