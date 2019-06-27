Kerry Blackshear Jr., Hokies’ second-leading scorer, announces transfer from men’s hoops program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following the most successful season in Virginia Tech men’s basketball history, head coach Buzz Williams left Blacksburg for the Southeastern Conference – the head job at Texas A&M.

The Hokies’ second-leading scorer from 2018-19, Kerry Blackshear, Jr., is also leaving Tech for the SEC. In a social media post Wednesday night, the 6′ 10″ forward announced he will play his senior season at the University of Florida.

His social media post reads:

First of all want to thank coach Buzz and the amazing staff over these past four years. This team has become my family and I am so thankful for it. I also want to thank my Blacksburg family for taking a young kid from Orlando and showing him what home is. I am so fortunate to have stepped out onto the Cassell coliseum floor walk away from Blacksburg as a graduate of Virginia Tech. My next chapter will begin in Gainesville, Florida.

Blackshear, who started all 35 of Virginia Tech’s games last season, averaged 14.9 points (2nd on team) and 7.5 rebounds (led team). Blackshear, a native of Orlando, Florida, will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.