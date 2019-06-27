How you can celebrate the 4th of July with free live music and fireworks on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COROLLA, N.C. - The 27th Annual Independence Day Celebration in Corolla offers an afternoon of family fun followed by an evening filled with live music and a spectacular show on the northern Outer Banks.

Taylor Cregan joins us with all the details and even challenges us to a game of giant Jenga in preparation for the big event.

The Independence Day Celebration will take place on July 4th at Historic Corolla Park starting at 3:00 p.m.

Presented by

Currituck Outer Banks Travel & Tourism

(877) 287-7488

www.visitcurrituck.com