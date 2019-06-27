Guy Fieri opens bar, taco joint and pizza parlor near popular Hampton spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. — What's better than a new bar opening in a popular spot? A new bar with GREAT food! That is exactly what you will get at Guy Fieri's Dive and Taco Joint, and Guy Fieri's Pizza Parlor.

Opening their doors Thursday evening at 8, the two restaurants are infused with the culinary magic of the Emmy winning TV host who has now opened restaurants all over the country.

Staff said after opening a bar and taco spot in Kansas City, MO, they knew Hampton Roads would be a great place to launch this idea.

A news release from the restaurant company reads, "the concept marries great food with an incredible bar scene and nightly entertainment. The design of the space will be inspired by the thousands of legendary restaurants, bars and dives that Guy has visited around the country. Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint will offer signature tacos, Mexican classics, specialty margaritas and much more."

You might not associate the chef with pizza, but with an Italian background, spokesman for Guy Fieri said, "Guy’s Pizza Parlor will pull from Guy’s strong Italian heritage and will offer a variety of artisanal pizza’s created by Guy using housemade dough and sauce." The very first of its kind, opening in Hampton.

Power Plant Hampton Roads is already home to PBR, Bass Pro Shops and other great social spots, why not add this fun place to hang out and indulge in food and drinks.