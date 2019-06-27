Father pleads guilty to homicide in 4-year-old son’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – A man accused of homicide in his son’s death pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child abuse in Norfolk Circuit Court Thursday.

According to the court, Rayvon A. Messer will serve no more than 10 years behind bars.

4-year-old Rayvon Messer Jr. was shot and killed in the 9500 of 19th Bay Street on April 19. Hours later, the boy’s father, 28-year-old Rayvon A. Messer, was charged with his son’s murder.

During the bond hearing, Messer’s attorney said it was a tragic accident and the son shot himself. Messer went outside for a few minutes that night and heard a pop, the attorney said. Messer’s attorney also acknowledged he was dishonest about what happened that night at first because he was scared.

Messer originally said this all happened in a drive-by shooting, but now says it was an accident.

The prosecutor said the 4 year-old had been in trouble earlier in the day at school. He went to Messer’s house even though he didn’t want to be go. The child was shot in the chest at a downward angle, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.