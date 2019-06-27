Department of Defense identifies 2 Army casualties in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense announced the deaths of two soldiers supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

According to the department, both soldiers, identified as Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley and Sgt. James G. Johnston, died Tuesday as a result of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations.

Riley, 32, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Fort Carson, Colorado. He was from Heilbronn, Germany.

Johnston, 24, was assigned to 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group, in Fort Hood, Texas. He was from Trumansburg, New York.

The incident remains under investigation.