Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office holds free youth football camp

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is putting on a three-day youth football camp for local children ages 10 through 14.

The 2019 Children Today, Leaders Tomorrow Youth Football Camp is offered free of charge to Chesapeake children, and will teach kids basic football skills along with offensive and defensive drills. Middle school, high school and college football coaches from around Hampton Roads will join college football players and former Coach Elisha “Cadillac” Harris for the program.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan developed the CTLT program in 2010 to offer local children a chance to learn team-building concepts, positive re-enforcement and personal leadership development with the guidance and mentorship of their community.

The camp is offered between Thursday, June 27 and Saturday, June 29 at Oscar Smith High School’s Beard-DeLong-Easley Field Stadium in Chesapeake,

To register, click here, fill out the registration form and bring it to the Sheriff’s Office at 401 Albemarle Drive.