New charges against suspect in fatal Midtown Tunnel crash

Posted 1:15 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, June 27, 2019

Demonta M Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department Strategic Traffic Unit have charged and arrested a Suffolk man in connection with a crash that left a man dead in April.

According to police, the crash, which happened at the Midtown Tunnel, took place April 24. As 18-year-old Demonta M. Johnson fled from the Chesapeake Police Department in a sedan, he struck 41-year-old Kevin Joyner, who was in traffic on his motorcycle.

Joyner died at the scene.

Johnson faces charges of felony homicide, felony eluding, felony hit and run causing death and felony hit and run causing property damage. He is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail on these charges and other related charges.

