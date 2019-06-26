× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A brief break in humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slight break from the heat and humidity today (emphasis on slight). Highs will warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, similar to yesterday and a few degrees above normal. Dew point values will start near 70 this morning but drop to near 60 this afternoon. The lower humidity with keep afternoon heat index values in the upper 80s to near 90. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances.

Our hot and humid stretch continues for the end of the week. Highs will return to low 90s for Thursday and Friday with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100 on Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with low rain chances. Our chance for showers/storms will increase by Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves in. Cooler and less humid air will move in on Monday, behind the cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 26th

1954 Tornado: Essex Co

1961 F0 Tornado: Southampton Co

1988 F0 Tornado: Caroline Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.