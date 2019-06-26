Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Chesterfield Co. man

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Wednesday night for a Chesterfield County man who was reported missing.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for 63-year-old Charles Wayne Carter, who was last seen leaving his home on Vickilee Road in North Chesterfield at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Carter is described as a black man who is 5’2″ tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt with black and white stripes, a gray vest, dark-colored shorts, black socks and black shoes.

State Police say Carter suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen Carter or have information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or dial 911 from within Chesterfield County.

