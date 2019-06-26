Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life to become daily game July 1

The Virginia Lottery will expand its Cash4Life game from twice a week to every night of the week.

Since the game became available in Virginia on May 3, 2015, the top prize of $365,000 a year for life has been won twice in the Commonwealth. The odds of winning the top prize are approximately 1 in 21,846,048.

“We’re excited to offer our players this added opportunity to play and win beyond the current drawings each Monday and Thursday,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “With Cash4Life, just like all Virginia Lottery games, Virginia K-12 education is the true winner. Over the 30-year life of the Virginia Lottery, our players have contributed a combined $9 billion to public education.”

The game’s last twice-a-week drawing will be held Thursday, June 27. The game will begin being held daily on Monday, July 1, with drawings happening at 9 p.m.

