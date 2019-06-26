The ‘new and improved’ Kempsville Area Library reopens after 6 months of renovations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After six months of renovations, the Kempsville Area Library is reopening Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.!

The upgrades include a new group study room, circulation desk and more modern seating as well as visual appeal.

The children’s room has also been renovated to include new tables, chairs and workstations. Walls have been added to improve the experience for all in the library. “The area has been enclosed so the children can be a little bit more rambunctious as they’re in here doing their programs and looking for their books,” Kempsville Area Library Manager Mark Cole said.

The library, which had over 200,000 people come in during the 2016-2017 fiscal year, has also received new technology to help keep lines short during busy times. “The auto checkout units are there so that people can help themselves, use their library card as they would a credit card on a self checkout machine at a grocery store, and they can check out their materials and be right out the door without waiting in line,” Cole said.

Cole says there are plenty of ways for local residents to interact with the libraries both this summer and all year. The summer reading challenge for children, which is run through the Virginia Beach libraries, offers children prizes for reading books.

There are plenty of ways adults can use the Kempsville Area Library as well. Through the library, people can access audio-books and eight movies a month for free, downloaded right to your device!

Cole said the renovations will help the library serve the residents of Kempsville better, thanks to navigability and technology that is appealing to all ages.

While Princess Anne has also been going through renovations recently, their reopening date has not yet been announced.

Come out to see the new and improved space! Doors open at 10 am on June 26th and starting the following day a Farmer’s Market will be held in the parking lot.