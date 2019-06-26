Texas infant dies after being left in hot car while father works in restaurant

GALVESTON, Texas – A 1-year-old boy died in stifling heat after being left in a hot car while his father went to work, KCCI reported.

The child, who died Saturday, spent five hours in an SUV in the parking lot of the restaurant where his father worked, authorities said. He was there during peak heat index hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When the boy’s father returned to the car in the late afternoon, he found the little boy was unresponsive, police said.

The high in Galveston Saturday was around 92 degrees; experts said this means the air temperature in the vehicle could have be up to 135 degrees.

Police identified the boy’s father as Abner Peña but said they had not filed charges against him, according to KCCI.