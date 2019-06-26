× Taking action for community safety: News 3 investigates after neighbors become suspicious of van

CHESAPEAKE, Va-

For more than 24 hours a community has been on heightened alert after a citizen sounded the alarm, stating she had noticed a suspicious van roaming the neighborhood luring children in.

“The kids play outside here a lot they just ride their bikes, there are kids everywhere,” said longtime resident Patricia Bronson.

But on Tuesday morning a mother on Glendale Avenue, noticed what she thought was fishy. Neighbor Debbie Harper recounts what she was told.

“There was a van driving very very slow and she thought it looked strange,” Harper said. “So she followed the van and called the police at the same time.”

Word of what seemed to be a suspicious forest green work van targeting children spread like wildfire.

“It’s very startling for me as a grandmother a citizen and as a minister,” said Bronson.

The initial spotter of the van put a post on Next Door and Facebook telling her neighbors to be on alert and on the lookout, as she was noticing the van approaching young children with its doors open.

Chesapeake Police investigated the woman’s claims, canvassed the neighborhood and also interviewed children who stated the masked men in the van were trying to lure them in with candy.

Knowing all of this information, WTKR went to the community Wednesday to look for answers and see if police were looking for the suspicious van. Within minutes we spotted what looked like the van ourselves so we called the investigating detective.

Within minutes Chesapeake Police showed up to the scene, found the van, and interviewed the driver after we told them what we saw.

Turns out the neighborhood can rest easy. Police said there was no criminal or suspicious activity taking place and that a family had actually been driving around looking for their child who went on a longer than normal bike ride.