Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon in Norfolk has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was killed by a dog on June 23, in the 1100 block of Tallwood Street in the South Bayview area of the city. The raccoon was sent for testing at the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond who reported the positive result on Tuesday.

It is important to note that, in the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department.

Rabies is a deadly virus and residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

If you or your pet have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757)-683-2712.

Incidents occurring in the city of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757)-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at (757)-664-7387.