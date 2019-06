Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Veterans are twice as likely to develop Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) as people who haven't served in the military. Navy Veteran Mike Deeley was diagnosed with ALS in 2016. He shares his perspective on living with this disease and discusses the importance of raising awareness among the veteran community.

