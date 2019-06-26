Nearly 100 drivers following Google Maps detour get stuck in muddy field

DENVER – Technology isn’t always foolproof, as about 100 Colorado drivers learned when Google Maps offered them a supposedly quick way out of a traffic jam.

A crash on Peña Boulevard, a road leading to Denver International Airport, prompted the app to take drivers on a detour on Sunday.

But it was too good to be true.

The alternate route took drivers down a dirt road that rain had turned into a muddy mess, and cars started sliding around.

Some vehicles couldn’t make it through the mud, and about 100 others became trapped behind them.

Connie Monsees was on her way to pick up her husband at the airport when she encountered the wreck on Peña Boulevard.

“I thought ‘maybe there’s a detour’ and pulled it up on Google Maps, and it gave me a a detour that was half the time,” she said. “It was 43 minutes initially, and it was going to be 23 instead — so I took the exit and drove where they told me to.

“There were a bunch of other cars going down [the dirt road] too, so I said, ‘I guess it’s OK.’ It was not OK.”

Luckily, Monsees’ car has all-wheel drive, and she was able to get through the sticky situation. She even gave two people a ride to the airport, and they were able to catch their flights.

“I tore up the front passenger wheel well liner,” Monsees said, adding that others had it much worse.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.