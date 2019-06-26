Multimodal Transportation Project could change the ways cars, buses and bicyclists coexist on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk may soon change the way cars, buses and bicyclists coexist on Granby Street.

The Multimodal Transportation Project involves taking away an automobile lane and adding a bike and bus lane on Granby Street between Bayview Boulevard and Ocean View Avenue.

Project organizers believe this will help shape the future of multimodal transportation in the area.

Before anything is set in stone, the city wants to hear from you. The Department of Transit is hosting an open house for community members on Wednesday, June 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Northside Middle School.

Attendees can:

Review and provide input on traffic study results and conceptual design options

Learn about Strategic Bike Plan goals, recommendations and implementation processes

Learn how bicyclists and drivers can safely share the road

News 3 reporter Erin Miller will attend Wednesday’s meeting.