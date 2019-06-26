× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity on the rise

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a nice and less humid day, skies will stay dry overnight under partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.

The heat returns tomorrow and will continue to increase each day through the end of the week. Highs will return to low 90s Thursday and Friday with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim to none rain chances.

The hottest day of the forecast period will be Saturday. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with low rain chances.

Our dry stretch will likely end Sunday when our chance of showers/storms increases during the afternoon as a cold front moves in. Cooler and less humid air will move in on Monday, behind the cold front.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 26th

1954 Tornado: Essex Co

1961 F0 Tornado: Southampton Co

1988 F0 Tornado: Caroline Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.