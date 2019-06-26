Fugitive wanted for California hit-and-run arrested in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left a mother and son dead in Oakland, California was arrested in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, marshals, along with the Norfolk Fugitive Squad and the Norfolk Police Department, apprehended Rasenoch Salem Allen in the 4200 block of Morgate Lane at approximately 1 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the residence, Allen was asked to identify himself, but refused. He was fingerprinted, then taken into custody after his identity was verified.

He is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.