× First Warning Forecast: Heat index values soar to 100 degrees by the weekend

Warm and turning humid overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

The rest of the week will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s for the most part. It will be very summer-like with a 10-20 percent chance for an afternoon storm.

We’re in for a hot one Saturday. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90s, but will feel like the triple digits with the humidity. Make sure you stay hydrated and don’t forget your pets and children!

Right now, the best chance to see any wet weather will be on Sunday. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s.

A bit of a cool down to start the work week and to start the month of July. Expect highs in the mid 80s which is actually below normal for this time of year. Looks like skies will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will return to the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. We do have a 30 percent chance to see an afternoon shower or storm by midweek.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

