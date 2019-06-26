Dog found shot in face in Virginia Beach returns to animal clinic with infection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pearl, the dog found shot in the face in Virginia Beach, returned to the VBSPCA Veterinary Clinic with an infection.

The small hound/pittie mix reportedly was shot through the mouth and had to have surgery after the bullet passed through her hard palate, ripping it to shreds with the bullet ending up lodged in her lower jaw.

Her soft palate repair site was healing well earlier in June, but members of Compassion for Canines said on Facebook that Pearl was showing signs of weight loss, lethargy and disinterest in food. Following bloodwork and an oral exam, veterinarians found that the incision in the roof of her mouth was heavily infected.

Pearl is also having collapsing episodes from lack of oxygen, according to Compassion from Canines.

“Pearl will be hospitalized on IV fluids, IV antibiotics, and have lots of supportive care over the next few days,” Compassion for Canines said on Facebook. “Please keep her in your thoughts. We want our wild-chicken-chaser back to her spunky self.”