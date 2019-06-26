Deck chairs sold in Hampton Roads stores recalled

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — About 11,600 decks chairs sold by West Marine have been recalled because of the risk of injury brought on by the product that is causing people to fall.

According to the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lock nut that connects the armrest to the chair can loosen, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

The product sold by West Marine was retailed to customers for $100 from January 2018 through May 2019 and could be purchased online, plus in stores nationwide.

The folding deck chair has metal legs, light-colored wood armrests and blue backpack style straps. “West Marine” is printed on the side of the wood armrest. The corners of each leg have white plastic feet. The seat and back are covered in light blue and navy blue nylon fabric. The back can be adjusted to various angles. Model/SKU numbers “18766972” and “19268135” are printed on a coated paper tag attached to the chair frame.

The recall number for the product made in China is 19-146.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact the firm for a free repair parts kit.

Consumers can reach West Marine at 877-579-1550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can access the company’s website here.