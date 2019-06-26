Bertie County Sheriff’s Office offers reward after elderly couple’s home invaded

BERTIE Co., N.C. – The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly couple’s home was invaded, leaving a man hospitalized.

According to the sheriff’s office, in the early morning hours of June 15, suspects broke into a home on Early Station Road. The invaders tied up both victims and held them at gunpoint, demanding money.

Officers say the residence was ransacked, with several firearms, jewelry and an undetermined amount of money stolen from the home. The male victim was severely assaulted and pushed to the floor, requiring hospitalization.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $3,000 reward for information in this case. If you can help the sheriff’s office, call Bertie County Sheriff John Holley at 252-325-0260 or 252-794-5330. You can also call Chief Deputy Kenny Perry at 252-794-5330.