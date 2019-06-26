36 cars in Great Dismal Swamp after Norfolk Southern train derailment

SUFFOLK, Va. – Amtrak service in and out of Norfolk resume on Thursday after a 36-car Norfolk Southern train derailment disrupted the services on Tuesday.
Officials with Norfolk Southern said that 36 cars that were carrying coal derailed in the middle of the Great Dismal Swamp Tuesday morning at 4:20 a.m.
Norfolk Southern is working with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to cleanup the area and develop an environmental restoration plan.
Norfolk Southern released this statement on Wednesday:
Initial reports indicated that Norfolk Southern experienced a derailment of a coal train yesterday, west of Portlock near the Suffolk/Chesapeake border. Norfolk Southern has since confirmed that 36 loaded cars of coal derailed within the boundaries of the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge at 4:20 a.m.
There were no reported injuries. The coal spill is confined to a relatively small area adjacent to NS’ tracks and there is no impact to any major waterway.
Norfolk Southern operations and environmental personnel are on-site working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to coordinate cleanup efforts and develop an environmental restoration plan.