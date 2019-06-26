36 cars in Great Dismal Swamp after Norfolk Southern train derailment

SUFFOLK, Va. – Amtrak service in and out of Norfolk resume on Thursday after a 36-car Norfolk Southern train derailment disrupted the services on Tuesday.

Officials with Norfolk Southern said that 36 cars that were carrying coal derailed in the middle of the Great Dismal Swamp Tuesday morning at 4:20 a.m.

Norfolk Southern is working with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to cleanup the area and develop an environmental restoration plan.

Norfolk Southern released this statement on Wednesday: