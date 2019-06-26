3 people displaced by Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people in Virginia Beach have been displaced by a fire Wednesday morning that sparked in the Mariner’s Cove Apartments.

According to officials, fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 4600 block of Soho Court to fight the blaze, where units saw smoke coming from the front door of an apartment and fire could be seen in a bedroom of the house.

All three people in the apartment had already exited the area impacted by the time fire units arrived.

There are no injuries that have been reported and the Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

