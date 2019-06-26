2 men arrested on drug charges during investigation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two men were arrested when Newport News Police executed a search warrant in the first block of Bedford Road June 20.

The incident happened at approximately 2:26 a.m. According to police, when they searched the home, they found multiple marijuana plants and a firearm.

Ronnie Ray McLeroy, 64, and Donald Keith McLeroy, 42, were arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Ronnie McLeroy was charged with one count each of manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm while manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy to violate the VA Drug Control Act. Donald McLeroy was charged with one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture marijuana and conspiracy to violate the VA Drug Control Act.

Search warrants say more than 10 marijuana plants were found in the home.