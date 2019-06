VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bicyclist struck in a hit and run incident in Virginia Beach on Sunday night is at a local hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Police say they are investigating and looking for a black sedan that was involved.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Weybridge Drive and London Bridge Road.

There is no further information from police at this time on a suspect.

